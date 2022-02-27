Church to host progressive southern gospel group

Wetumka gospel group The Williamsons will bring progressive southern gospel style to Muskogee this weekend.
The Williamsons will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday at Christian Chapel Assembly of God. The concert is free, but a love offering will be taken.
Christian Chapel Children's Minister Paul Cross said concert-goers can expect great progressive southern gospel music and great entertainment. Cross said he listens to their YouTube videos all the time.
"They are a dynamic family group with tight harmonies and musical backgrounds," Cross said. "They are songwriters as well, and their music is climbing the charts as one of the most prominent upcoming groups in progressive southern gospel."
According to their website bio, The Williamson family — parents Woody and Pinky Williamson and their children, Donnie and Tennie — began singing as a group in 1969. They toured Oklahoma and surrounding states. The group reorganized in 1998 as the Homesteaders Quartet.
Since reforming as the Williamsons in 2008, a third generation has sprung up.
The current group is made up of Donnie Williamson, his wife Lisa Williamson, their children Sadie and Olivia Williamson, Darin Hebert and Lisa's brother, Bo Chesser.
Group members live by a mission statement: “The Williamsons will share the Gospel through music in order to see the lost come to Christ, the Christian uplifted, and provide quality Christian entertainment all for the glory of God.”
The Williamsons have performed across the United States and been on mission trips to the Philippines, Nicaragua and Kenya.
The group produced more than a dozen recordings, mostly with original music. Their first No. 1 song, "Shout," came in December 2015. The second, "Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile," came in March 2019.
"Shout" won Traditional Song of the Year at the Absolutely Gospel Music Awards and a Diamond Award for Song of the Year.
Cross said Christian Chapel seeks to present regular concerts with a different group each month.
If you go
WHO: The Williamsons.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Sunday.
WHERE: Christian Chapel Assembly of God, 4043 Chandler Road.
