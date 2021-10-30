Youngsters have all sorts of ways to win treats at the First Baptist Church Fall Fest, 3 p.m. Sunday at the back parking lot.
"We've got some games that we've rented. We've got some of our own home-grown games our church members built for us a few years ago," said Karen Smith, an event coordinator.
The Fall Fest is one of several events area churches set for Halloween weekend.
Smith said one game is especially fun for younger tykes she calls "littles."
"It's a Lollipop Tree, where we have a cutout of wood painted like a tree and a bunch of little holes drilled in it," she said. "Little Dum Dum suckers are pushed through the holes. There's a few of them that have colored tips on them and if they pull out one that has a colored tip, they get a prize."
Another called Feed the Elephant features an elephant's trunk made from a dryer hose.
"We have fake peanuts in a bucket, and the littles put fake peanuts in the trunk," she said. "They raise the trunk up and it falls down behind the board, the worker behind the board takes the peanut and puts candy in the trunk and the candy comes falling out. The little kids just get the biggest kick out of that. "
Smith said another game challenges visitors to reach through a giant nose to get a prize — a fluorescent green ball covered with gelatinous hand sanitizer.
Fall Fest also will have some inflatables, including a 20-foot double slide, she said.
"We'll have some hot dogs, some popcorn and some cotton candy, soft drinks and everything," she said. "The food is a nominal cost, but the games and the candy are free."
First Baptist used to have its Fall Fest indoors until 2020, when concern for COVID-19 brought it outdoors, Smith said.
"It was just fun being outdoors," she said. "School had started and life was upside-down, and people came out for the Fall Festival and it was like all those little prairie dogs poking their heads up through the hole to see if everything was all right. It was a great success."
Smith said about 300 came last year.
"We were just amazed," she said. "We didn't know what to expect."
She said she expects more people this year.
Eastside Community Church members will decorate their cars and hand out candy at its Trunk or Treat, 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday.
"We have lots of trunks and lots of candy to pass out," said office manager Paula Robison.
In the past, trunks have been decorated like the movie "Frozen" and with a construction theme, she said.
"I'm going to do one this year with a bubble bath theme," she said. "I have little duckies. I'm going to be in a robe."
Youngsters can enjoy a petting zoo and hayride at Muskogee First Assembly's Bright Light Fest, 5-8 p.m. Sunday. However, they might have to dodge some glow-in-the-dark foam.
"We have a foam cannon that has a fluorescent foam that glows in the dark," said Youth Pastor Bethany Crow. "It might be a little chilly, but they can put their hands in it."
Visitors also get to decorate pumpkins to be dropped from a 50-foot lift, Crow said.
"We're also going to encourage the kids to write down some of their fears and things, so the idea is to kind of drop their fears as well," she said. "We're going to have laser tag, a cake walk, a lot of fun things like that. We also have a pre-school area with a balloon room, a pirate room where they dig for treasure."
If you go
WHAT: Fall Fest.
WHEN: 3-5:30 p.m. Sunday.
WHERE: First Baptist Church, back parking lot at Seventh and Boston streets.
WHAT: Bright Light Fest.
WHEN: 5-8 p.m. Sunday.
WHERE: Muskogee First Assembly, 3100 Gulick St.
WHAT: Fall Festival.
WHEN: 5-7 p.m. Sunday.
WHERE: 2511 E. Hancock St.
WHAT: Candy giveaway
WHEN: 6-8 p.m. Sunday.
WHERE: Presbyterian Church of Muskogee, 2000 Haskell Blvd.
WHAT: Trunk or Treat.
WHEN: 6-8 p.m. Sunday.
WHERE: Eastside Community Church, 500 E. Peak Blvd.
WHAT: Fall Festival.
WHEN: 6-8:30 p.m. Sunday.
WNERE: Wagoner First Assembly, 1998 Oklahoma 51, Wagoner.
WHAT: Fallapalooza.
WHEN: 6-8 p.m. Sunday.
WHERE: First Baptist Church of Wagoner, 402 N.E. Second St., Wagoner.
