Churches join together for block party experience

Area teens faced all sorts of challenges at the See You After the Pole rally Wednesday evening at First Baptist Church.
Some had to chug an entire bottle of Coke. Others had to blow a bubble from a Blow Pop sucker.
The main challenge, however, came when they were asked to pray for their friends, their schools and their nation.
New Community Youth Pastor Evan Risinger estimated about 500 youth, plus adult sponsors, came Wednesday.
This is the fifth year First Baptist has hosted the evening rally, which includes a block party with food trucks and games, followed by a worship experience.
“Normally, we do the block party outside and the experience inside,” Risinger said. “This is the first year we’ve done everything outside, because we’ve had to adjust because of COVID.”
Musicians from several different churches, including First Baptist, New Community and Boulevard Christian led the worship, singing “You’re always up to something good” and “There is nothing that God can’t bring.”
Pastor Stuart Henslee, from Life Fellowship Church, presented the message.
Timothy Baptist member Attie Jamison said she enjoyed “just fellowshipping with people we haven’t been able to see in a while.”
Risinger said See You After the Pole is based on See You At the Pole, nationwide annual youth prayer program.
“High School students gather around the flag poles at their schools and they pray over their schools. They pray for the leadership of their state and their nation,” Risinger said. “We choose to throw a big event to celebrate what they did this morning, and there are churches from all over the Muskogee area that gather together.”
First Baptist Church production director Nick Luttrull said See You After the Pole “is always special because it is not one church doing an event.”
“It is put on by the Muskogee Baptist Association with people from First Baptist Church, New Community, Boulevard Christian, Timothy Baptist and Life Fellowship Church all involved to make it happen,” he said.
Timothy Baptist member Antonio Zapata said he and his friends came because of “the Lord our Shepherd, and the fellowship.”
“Learning about God together,” he said.
“Just to bond with other people in the community safely,” Ty Williams said.
Other churches, including Grandview Baptist and First Baptist of Checotah, sent vans with youth.
