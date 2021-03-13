Churches move into digital age to share services

When Southeast Baptist Church lost several members to COVID-19 late last year, church leaders sought ways for others to honor their lives, Associate Pastor Jeff Bolt said.
“Obviously, when that happened there was some hesitancy and fear about returning and being a part of it, but they wanted to be a part of the service,” Bolt said. “They wanted to be part of their celebration of life.”
The church began live-streaming funerals on Facebook and YouTube, then on its church website after discontinuing the streaming on Facebook.
Other area churches also live-stream funerals and memorial services.
“The pandemic forced us out of our comfort zone and challenged us to be innovative,” said Muskogee First Assembly Associate Pastor Jason Fullerton. “A lot of times, at funerals, you have elderly people that cannot attend because of health reasons.”
He said members requested the streamed services.
“They said, ‘We know you live-stream your services on Sundays, is there any way you could live-stream a funeral, as well,’” Fullerton said.
Muskogee First Assembly had two funeral services earlier this year, he said. Both were live-streamed on YouTube and Facebook.
“The families have been so thankful,” he said. “Grandma or Grandpa can’t be here, or so-and-so can’t make it, because they are concerned about health, or even if they cannot travel or they have something going on that day. Families have been so appreciative.”
People also expressed their gratitude in comments and in the number of views a service had, Fullerton said.
“It makes it accessible,” he said. “Even if they cannot watch it live, they might go back later and watch the service.”
The Rev. Emery Mason, pastor of St. Paul United Methodist, said the live-streaming enables people to participate in the worship, as well as observe it.
“They’re connected by technology and God’s spirit,” Mason said. “We have comments from people who are worshiping online.”
Fullerton recalled a person attending a funeral who couldn’t hear it very well in person, but was able to hear it better while viewing it online.
“The family can go back and watch it, they could share it,” he said. “Maybe a granddaughter read a poem or somebody sang a special song. They can go back and see it.”
Bolt said Southeast Baptist held its funerals in-person as well as live-streamed.
“We had some folks here and some watch online,” he said.
Fullerton said the pandemic prompted churches and pastors to seek ways to improve online access.
“It just becomes 24-7 available for people to watch the content we put out, whether it be a service, a Sunday school class, special event. That way people aren’t constrained to a specific time slot,” he said. “Especially in a town like Muskogee where they might work shift work or they’re a medical professional or they have young children.”
Still, Fullerton said, “nothing replaces being physically in the building.”
Bolt said he expects the church will continue live-streaming such events as funerals, “just to give people that option.”
“Not just us, but other churches are finding this is something that won’t go away,” Mason said. “Even after pandemic, this is part of our new reality. We are trying to do it well.”
