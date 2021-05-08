Churches plan for fun, educational summer

Muskogee churches offer different ways children can spend their summer days.
Muskogee First Baptist Church will have a Christ-centered day camp, Kamp Kidville, plus the Amped Kamp leadership class for sixth-graders, June 7 through July 30. Enrollment runs through May 28.
Muskogee First Assembly of God's Smart School offers a head start on math and reading, along with character-building and dance. It runs June 7 through July 23.
Amped Kamp is for students who have matured beyond elementary grades, said First Baptist Christian Life Center director Karen Smith.
"They're in that 'tween' age," she said, adding that the program focuses on discipleship, leadership "and how to be a leader in your own school, in your own home and your own community."
There also will be some STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) games.
Kamp Kidville, the church's annual summer camp, has been described as "Vacation Bible School on steroids."
The camp offers a Bible-based curriculum that includes games, crafts, cooking, activities and worship opportunities.
She said the camp seeks to teach children about the love of Jesus.
"We talk about how that applies to every aspect of their life, how the love of Christ can affect them," she said.
First Assembly of God's Smart School is a free educational program for children in first through fifth grades, said Joy Cole, program director.
"We totally missed having Smart School last year, and we know our kids have some gaps because of the last two years," Cole said. "We are excited about being able to pour into our kids and being able to help level out that gap during the summer."
Different grades will rotate to different classes — reading, math, character-building, dance and a recreation fun time.
Cole said reading classes progress with each grade level. Math classes focus on what students can expect in the coming school year.
"It gives kids a step up, so when they do come to that they are like, 'oh, we did this in Smart School,'" she said.
Smart School students also learn character.
"Our children's pastor comes up with an amazing fun curriculum they come to Monday through Friday," she said.
For example, one curriculum focuses on Fruits of the Spirit, listed in the Bible book of Galatians.
"The first week, they might focus on love and how that applies to their life and others in the community. The next week they might focus on patience, and we went through the Fruits of the Spirit," Cole said. "Each is a characteristic we want all our kids to have."
The program is free, but $10 registration fee pays for a T-shirt and I.D. badge.
Smart School students will present a musical on July 22, Cole said.
If You Go
WHAT: Kamp Kidville and Amped Kamp.
WHO: Kidville, Kindergarten through fifth grade; Amped Kamp, sixth-graders.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, June 7-July 30, except July 2.
WHERE: First Baptist Church Christian Life Center, 111 S. Seventh St.
COST: $130 registration fee; $100 per week.
TO REGISTER: Print registration forms by going online to http://fbcmuskogee.org/ministries/activities/kamp-kidville, or stop by the Christian Life Center at First Baptist and pick up a blank copy. Drop off completed forms and registration fees at the CLC Monday through Thursday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
INFORMATION: (918) 682-2301.
WHAT: Smart School summer education program.
WHO: Students in first through fifth grades.
WHEN: 8 a.m. to noon, June 7-July 23.
WHERE: Muskogee First Assembly of God, 3100 S. Gulick St.
COST: $10 fee.
REGISTRATION: 3:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and May 18 and 19 at Muskogee First Assembly.
APPLICATION LINK: https://www.m1a.us/smartschool
