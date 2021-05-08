Churches plan for fun, educational summer

Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy early with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 68F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy early with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 68F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible.