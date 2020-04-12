Concern over COVID-19 has prompted area churches to change where they deliver the their Easter messages this Sunday.
"The first Resurrection Sunday, they weren't meeting in a church or in a synagogue," said Gary Underwood, senior pastor at Eastside Community Church. "When Jesus showed up, (to his disciples) they were in a house."
Eastside and several other Muskogee area churches will conduct Easter services in their parking lots this Sunday.
Underwood said the church had hosted online-only services for several weeks.
"But with this being Easter Sunday, or Resurrection Sunday, coming up, we really wanted to bring folks back, but still observe recommendations" from health officials, Underwood said. "We're going to do a drive-in service where people are going to be encouraged to stay in their cars, practice social distancing before during and after worship."
He said the worship band will play under the church drive-thru. Underwood said he plans to preach from the drive-thru roof if Sunday weather allows.
"Regardless of whether we meet inside the walls of the church or outside the walls of the church, the message of the cross and the message of Jesus does not change," he said. "We have a great opportunity, even right now, to leverage that message and tell the greatest story ever told."
Boulevard Christian Church will hold its services on its south parking lot, which has about 100 parking spaces.
Boulevard Lead Pastor Steve Moss said said Boulevard's services will be conducted on a flatbed trailer with a sound system and an FM transmitter. People at the service can pick up the FM transmission on their car radios.
"We felt like if we could do it and we could absolutely assure safety, it would be a great way for our people to feel like they were kind of gathering, still keeping the rules," Moss said. "The situation we're in has caused a number of firsts. Like a lot of churches, we have been doing the livestream stuff. We've never done that only until two or three weeks ago."
Each service will feature a small worship team, a minimal, acoustic set of worship."
"We want to give our people a chance to celebrate in the middle of this," Moss said. "We're going we're going to have a longer worship set."
The church will offer communion in separate packets. A communion wafer is attached to a single serving of the juice.
"We are working on the safest way be able to take that out of a basket so there will be no personal contact," he said.
Moss said he's been putting extra thought in his Easter message.
"One is that the idea we are in troubled times like we have never seen before makes hope more real to us than ever," Moss said. "My primary role this week is to be encouraging and building up. I do think we are at a stage right now to where people are looking at it and we don't know when this will end. I think there's a tiredness setting in."
LifePoint Church Pastor Guy Parrish said the 400-seat church has conducted on-site worship, with only 10 members at a time, for several weeks.
"This Sunday will be the first time we held an outdoor service," Parrish said. "It's something different, more people can come, and mainly because it's Easter."
He said he wants church visitors to know "this is not permanent."
"Know this is not going to be the new normal," he said. "We're trying to be productive and get people to use their heads. We want people to get out, we know they're cooped up."
Drive-up Easter services
• Boulevard Christian Church, 1700 W. Shawnee Bypass, 8:30, 10 and 11:30 a.m.
• Eastside Community Church, 500 E. Peak Blvd., 10 a.m.
• First Baptist Church, 111 S. Seventh St. Park in the east parking lot. Do not use Seventh Street entrance, 10:55 a.m.
• Lifepoint Church, 2200 S. 32nd St., 10:30 a.m.
• Jubilee Christian Center, 2710 S. Cherokee St., 10:30 a.m.
• Webbers Falls First Assembly of God, Oklahoma 100, 11 a.m.
