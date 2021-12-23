Muskogee area churches will light the darkness Friday with Christmas Eve services.
Fort Gibson's Fellowship Bible Church will host an outdoor candlelight service at 6 p.m. Friday at the Centennial Park gazebo in downtown Fort Gibson.
"It's a special thing outside of the traditional Christmas stuff of gifts and here and there," said church administrator Jayne Stonebarger. "It's just a moment to pause and reflect on what it's really about. Even though Christmas feels like such a hectic time. You're running around before and then you did that and kind of slow down. You still have that moment of intentional pausing and reflecting on what it's all about."
Stonebarger said the service will feature some Christmas songs, and Pastor Billy Parker could offer a message. Some church women will serve cocoa and cider.
"The great thing about the gazebo is that last year, we had several people just pull up in their cars and not get out, but they cracked their windows and sang along," Stonebarger said. She said the 2020 Christmas Eve service was held in cold weather amid concerns over COVID-19.
The 2020 service drew at least 50 people, she said.
"It was kind of surprising because some people were just driving by and they saw something going on and they just pulled over and said 'hey what's happening.' Somebody out there told them and they just stuck around," Stonebarger said. "It was kind of cool just to see the mix of people. From my car, I could see people I knew, and then there were people I didn't know, and people in cars I didn't recognize."
Stonebarger said she worshiped from her car because she was getting over COVID.
"It was nice to be somewhere else and somewhere out, and the stars and the Christmas tree," she said. "Even though I was getting over being sick, there's just something about being outside and having your candlelight."
Warmer temperatures are expected this year, she said.
"That makes it good that it's outdoors, too, because I know some people are still concerned about COVID," Stonebarger said. "It just feels like kind of a confusing time and people may not know what to do. They still may participate from their cars if they want."
Several area churches plan two Christmas Eve services.
First United Methodist of Muskogee will have a traditional communion service at 6 p.m. and a contemporary service at 11 p.m.
Church contemporary music coordinator, Leigh Ann Matthews said the contemporary service still will have traditional Christmas carols.
"They're just played with contemporary instruments rather than organ and piano," Matthews said. "We've got our full band that plays those. The band's name is Soul Focus."
Christmas Eve Services
• 4 and 7:30 p.m., Wagoner First United Methodist, 308 Church St. Wagoner.
• 5 p.m. — Freedom Fellowship Church of the Nazarene, 2411 W. Okmulgee Ave.
• 5 and 10 p.m. — St. Paul United Methodist, 2130 W. Okmulgee Ave.
• 5 p.m. and midnight — Mass in English, St. Joseph Catholic Church, 321 N. Virginia Ave.
• 5 p.m. — New Beginnings, 1106 SW Sixth St., Wagoner.
• 6 p.m. — Community candlelight, Centennial Park gazebo, Lee and Poplar streets, Fort Gibson.
• 6 p.m. — Boulevard Christian Church, 1700 W. Shawnee Bypass.
• 6 and 11 p.m. — Muskogee First United Methodist Church, 600 E. Okmulgee Ave.
• 6:30 and 11 p.m. — Tahlequah United Methodist Church, 300 W. Delaware St., Tahlequah.
• 6:30 p.m. — Gore First United Methodist, Fourth Street and S. Winn, Gore.
• 7 p.m. — First Baptist Church Eufaula, 400 W. Foley, Eufaula.
• 7 p.m. — Mass in Spanish — St. Joseph Catholic Church, 321 N. Virginia Ave.
• 7 p.m. — Presbyterian Church of Muskogee, 2000 Haskell Blvd.
