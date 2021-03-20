Dr. Tim Holder recalled how good he felt returning to Grace Episcopal Church last Sunday.
"It was so nice to see people again and at least acknowledge each others' presence," Holder said. "Even though we might not be able to hug them or greet them, maybe waving at them or elbow bump."
Sunday's reopening marked one year after concern for COVID-19 prompted the sanctuary to be closed for in-person worship.
Over the past year, churches across Muskogee have pulled through the COVID pandemic in different ways.
Holder, who specializes in family medicine, said the church follows guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma Health Department and the Oklahoma Episcopal Diocese.
Holder said Grace leaders followed state and county numbers "to make sure the number of new cases was on the decline."
"We're also starting to see that we've vaccinated more than 10 percent of our population. That's been a help, as well," he said.
He said many older Grace members, as well as those in health care, have received vaccinations.
Grace Pastor, Father Bob Wickizer, said Oklahoma's Episcopal bishop still has strict guidelines.
"We cannot have coffee hour, or if we do it has to be outside, six feet apart," Wickizer said. "Everyone's maintaining their distances. We've limited the size of the choir. We take everyone's temperature coming in."
Greater Shiloh Baptist Church held outdoor worship for the first few months of the pandemic, said the Rev. Rooshawn Pratt, pastor. He said the congregation began meeting indoors last fall.
"It affected us in a great way because we we had a lot of older members who could not make it," Pratt said. "We had to move to live-streaming. We had to change the way we presented the Gospel."
He said news of declining new COVID-19 cases and more vaccinations has not affected how many people come to church. About 60 people came to church before the pandemic; now about 30 come, he said.
"I still have some of my older ones who are still leery about coming back in," he said. "We have had visitors who come more frequently."
Pratt said the church continues to live-stream its worship. Greater Shiloh will resume outdoor worship in April or May, he said.
St. Mark Baptist Church and Presbyterian Church of Muskogee plan to reopen their sanctuaries for in-person worship on Easter.
"We will still have all the COVID protocols in place — masks, social distancing — but we're going to try to get back together," said Presbyterian Church pastor, the Rev. Jeff Cranton.
Protocols include two entrances for the sanctuary, temperatures taken for those attending. Every other pew will be closed.
"People attending will be required to wear masks at all times," he said. "If they don't have one, we'll have one for them."
There will be no bulletins, pew Bibles or hymnals. Recited or read material will be on a screen.
"We're still trying determine if we're going to be singing or not," Cranton said. "When we sing, we tend to project and there's more force coming out to possibly spread the virus. We're in an enclosed area, it makes it more risky. We're trying to be together, but mitigate the risk."
