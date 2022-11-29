Downtown Muskogee's holiday season is set to begin with Thursday's Christmas tree lighting on Depot Green.
It's a good, fun thing for the whole family," said City of Muskogee spokeswoman Tera Shows. "We have the train rides for the kids, then the adults can also enjoy the lights."
Thursday's event, presented by the City of Muskogee, will feature lighting of a 40-foot tree, along with surrounding lights.
"There will be a few words from the mayor, then we'll flip the switch and light up the beautiful Depot Green," Shows said. "They've been working for a couple of weeks to get lights up all around the Depot, not just the tree. The tree is definitely the centerpiece, but the tree and the train will be lit up and ready to go."
Shows said the city expects 1,000 visitors. There also will be free cocoa and free rides on the P & R train.
"It is a small train, but it also accommodates adults," Shows said. "Parents are encouraged to ride with their children."
The small-scale electric train made its debut in 2021. It was manufactured in Granby, Canada, by Wattman World. It has three cars and a caboose and can ride 20 to 24 passengers. Rubber wheels enable the train to go on sidewalks and streets.
After opening night, train rides are $2 per person.
Shows said this year's tree lighting coincides with Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce's Sip and Shop.
"Businesses downtown are open late on the first Thursday of the month," she said. "You can do shopping, you can stop into the coffee shop at the Break. There will be a lot of things to do for the whole family."
Visitors can do a little evening shopping when the city hosts a Christmas Pop-Up Market from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 17 at Depot Green.
"We'd like to just liven up downtown at the Depot Green," said Brooke Hall. "We had Christmas shopping in mind when we were looking for vendors."
Saturday's vendors include Kid Ridge Farm LLC, J.W. Accessories, Kelsey and Cassie's Crafts, Moving Mountains Design Co., K Ray's Creation and Cruz'N' Freshies.
If you go
WHAT: Lights on at Depot Green.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
WHERE: Depot Green.
WHAT: Train Rides.
WHEN: 5:30 to 8:30 Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 23.
WHERE: Depot Green.
ADMISSION: Free on Thursday, Dec. 1. Starting Friday, $2 per person.
WHAT: Christmas Pop-Up Market.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 17.
WHERE: Depot Green.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.