City to celebrate Azalea Festival with parade, food, fun

History will pass before peoples' eyes during Saturday's Azalea Festival Parade.
"We've got 21 grand marshals as of today," said Muskogee Parks and Recreation Special Projects Manager Joel Everett on Wednesday. The grand marshals are historic Muskogee people portrayed by costumed reenactors, he said.
The parade, "Muskogee: 150 Years of Pastimes and Traditions," will be at 11 a.m. Saturday through downtown Muskogee. It is one of several events, including the opening of Muskogee Farmers Market and a Cajun feast, bringing people downtown on Saturday.
The historic grand marshals will ride a float, Everett said.
"We've got Muskogee's first school teacher, Chief Pleasant Porter, the first governor of Oklahoma Charles Haskell, Alice Robertson, Bass Reeves, the first Black mortician," he said. "It's just a super melting pot, and it's very interesting."
Everett said another interesting entry is the Presbyterian Church of Muskogee, which originally was one of Muskogee's earliest churches.
"They have a float with their mission bell," Everett said. "It goes back to the start of the community."
In 2015, First Presbyterian historian Lisa Harbison told the Phoenix the mission bell was forged by Meneely Bell Foundry and was brought to the church in the late 1800s. She said the bell was taken to the Midland Valley Mission in 1912 and returned to First Presbyterian in 1965. When First Presbyterian merged with Bethany Presbyterian to form the Presbyterian Church of Muskogee, the bell moved to the Bethany building.
Other parade entries include the Pride of Muskogee marching band, all sorts of classic cars and dance units, Relay for Life, Connors State College and Muskogee Public Library.
Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee is sponsoring the festival, Everett said.
During and after the parade, people can sample such delights as Cajun catfish and étouffée at the Okie Bedouin Creole Fest, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. For $10, visitors can get taster kits and sample a variety of Cajun cooking. There also will be fresh crawfish for extra cost. Diners can vote on their favorites.
Mark Maples, a feast coordinator, said there were 25 entries as of Wednesday. Judges will announce the best eats at 4 p.m. Saturday.
The Creole Fest will include a beer garden for adults and a children's area with pony rides.
Proceeds benefit the Bedouin Shrine's transportation fund, Maples said. Shrine members transport children to Shriners' Hospitals and Burn Centers, where the children get free medical attention.
"Come support the kids, we do it all for the kids," Maples said. "It helps fund transportation back and forth when people need treatment."
For a different kind of feast, Muskogee Farmers' Market opens its season early Saturday morning at Muskogee Civic Center's covered parking lot. Area produce vendors, including Clopton Farms of Fort Gibson and Peace of the Prairie of Muskogee, offer different flowers, fruits and vegetables through the season.
