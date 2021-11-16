City to host Christmas tree lighting

Downtown Muskogee is beginning to look merry and bright as crews put up lights, garlands and Christmas trees.
Workers from Whitlock Lawn Care and A&H Lawn and Landscape worked on a 40-foot Christmas tree in Depot Green. A 30-foot tree went up in front of Muskogee Civic Center.
The City of Muskogee plans to herald the holiday season with a lighting of the Depot Green Christmas tree at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2, said Tera Shows, City of Muskogee media relations manager. Shows said the event will include children's "train" rides and concessions. The Civic Center light will be illuminated on Dec. 2, as well, she said.
Adam Potts, owner of Lawn Stars Landscaping, said the city is working with several private contractors to decorate downtown for the holidays. Decorations include greenery on street lamps.
"It's a partnership between us and the city and we're working to add more each year," Potts said. "They stay pretty busy with Honor Heights Park, so they subbed out the downtown area to us. We work with them to add a little more each year."
He said this is the second year the city has worked with the various companies.
Potts said people can expect more greenery at the Depot Green.
"This is the first year we've been contracted to do the tree, and we did the tree at the Civic Center, as well," Potts said.
Lights went up all around the Civic Center exterior, including the trees, pavilion and parking canopies, Potts said. Three Rivers Museum, Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, Muskogee City Hall, even the city payment center will get lights, he said.
Potts said his company is putting lights up along Main Street from Elgin Street to Okmulgee Avenue, as well as at Muskogee Little Theatre. He said those lights should be up in time for the city tree lighting.
If you go
WHAT: Muskogee city Christmas tree lighting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2.
WHERE: Depot Green.
