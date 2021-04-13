Civic Center to host Circus on Ice

Events are returning to Muskogee Civic Center after the COVID-19 pandemic pushed them out since spring 2020.
However, don't expect crowds to pack the arena soon.
"We are still social distancing, trying to keep at one-third capacity," Center General Manager John Cruz said, adding that the arena has a 4,000 seats.
Masks recommended, he said.
Cruz said several upcoming events, including this Sunday's Circus on Ice, are ticketed events.
"So we can control the amount of tickets that are going to be sold," Cruz said.
Muskogee Civic Center will continue to operate at one-third capacity until area COVID-19 cases decline, he said.
The Oklahoma Health Department reported 9,254 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Muskogee County on April 9, up 16 from the week before.
On Monday, the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 status report showed more than 10 new COVID-19 cases in one day about five days ago and more than 20 new cases in one day 12 days ago.
Cruz said that, after Muskogee's mask mandate was lifted on March 22, the Civic Center began receiving calls for private parties and public events.
"And that happened immediately," he said.
Muskogee Civic Center hosted the Muskogee High School Band Banquet last weekend.
"It was our first banquet back in the arena since we reopened from the pandemic," he said.
Epic Charter Schools is leasing four rooms in the Civic Center for a month to conduct state testing, Cruz said.
"It is the first time they came to Muskogee and used our facilities for a long period," he said.
After being canceled in 2020, the Eastern Oklahoma Spelling Bee is set to return to the Civic Center on April 23. Cruz said it could be invitation only.
"And usually with the Spelling Bee, it goes around one-fourth of our capacity," Cruz said. "It's usually 1,000 to 1,200 people."
Cruz said he's excited to see people return to the Civic Center.
"Our guys have been waiting for this day," he said. "And even though our first event is a circus, everyone is so excited."
Workers have spent the past year doing maintenance.
Interior walls have been painted in gray tones. Old carpeting has been stripped to be replaced with new carpeting, he said.
The center installed a new solar panel system in January. The center also has new water heaters.
"This whole time, we have been altering the facilities," he said.
Muskogee Civic Center plans to use more of its outdoors for events, Cruz said.
For example, a bull riding event set for April 30 and May 1 will open with a tailgating event and outdoor stage at 6 p.m. with the bull riding at 8:30 p.m. with live outdoor performances afterward, he said.
If you go
WHAT: Circus On Ice.
WHEN: 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday.
WHERE: Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St.
ADMISSION: $25, general admission; $15, children 12 and younger. Tickets available through the Muskogee Civic Center Facebook page.
