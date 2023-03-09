At 10 a.m., Sunday, Robbie Evans will begin to lead a class in the Adam Hamilton Lenten series, “Final Words, from the Cross,” at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2130 W. Okmulgee Ave.
In life and in death, Jesus' words were powerful and meaningful. Despite the serious effort and increased pain required for Jesus to speak as he hung on the cross, Jesus spoke seven "final words" — statements that have much to teach us about Jesus, his Father, and ourselves: Father Forgive Them. Today, You Will Be with Me in Paradise, Behold Your Son...Behold Your Mother. My God, My God, Why Have You Forsaken Me? I Thirst It Is Finished . . . Into Your Hands I Commit My Spirit.
Hamilton explores these final words as seen and heard through the eyes and ears of those who stood near the cross. Each chapter begins with the biblical account followed by a first-person story as might have been told from the viewpoint of one of the characters at the cross. Then the chapter explores the meaning of Jesus' dying words for our lives today. Following the last statement, a postscript recounts the words Jesus spoke following his resurrection, including what truly were the final words Jesus spoke while walking this earth.
All are welcome to join the class for this study and experience the final words from the cross.
