Clothing giveaway to benefit veterans, low-income residents

Army Veteran Paul McKinstry says he has a heart for homeless veterans because he had been one.
“I came to Muskogee after I left the Army,” McKinstry said. “Due to one circumstance after another, after another, I hadn’t received my pension or disability, which left me devastated.”
He said such experience compelled him to work on a clothing giveaway for veterans and other needy people in the community, from 9 to 4 p.m. Monday at the Adventist Community Services/Samaritan Center. The event is sponsored by American Legion Post 15, Adventist Community Services and New Hope Assembly of God.
A free breakfast will be served from 8 to 9 a.m. Monday at the center.
“New Hope felt so strongly about it, the least they could do is provide breakfast,” McKinstry said.
Monday’s giveaway is based on the annual Tulsa Stand Down, in which various agencies help meet needs of homeless veterans, he said.
McKinstry said he was heartbroken to hear the Stand Down had been canceled this year.
“It came to me to pick it up,” he said. “Me having been a homeless veteran myself at one time, I had great empathy for them.”
People on low income, as well as homeless and veterans, also are invited to Monday’s event.
“We’re not going to ask if they’re homeless or on low income,” McKinstry said. “If we’ve got it, we’ll give it.”
American Legion Post 15 Adjutant Raul Rizo said he sees how the giveaway will help.
“With the advent of the cold weather setting in, there’s always a need for heavier clothing, long sleeves, jackets, flannel and certainly the underclothing, and just the outright extension of letting these people know somebody is aware and somebody cares,” Rizo said. “Although we don’t know many of these people personally, I think our good Lord charges us to look after each other.”
Nancy Ellis of the American Legion Auxiliary said, “That’s what our whole mission is. It’s about caring for our veterans.”
Adventist Community Services Director Judy Reid said the ACS mission is “caring for the community.”
Items to be given away could include coats, hats, gloves, scarves, all types of clothing, shoes, socks, new underwear, totes, backpacks, duffel bags, towels, washcloths and other personal items.
“Because of the weather, et cetera, et cetera, people are in more need than ever,” McKinstry said. “Who knows, it may become an annual event here in Muskogee.”
He said the giveaway might be offered even after the Tulsa Stand Down resumes.
“I’ve been asked to help with this every year for the people who can’t get to Tulsa,” he said.
