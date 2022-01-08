Green Country Duplicate Bridge
Dec. 27 — Murdock and Linda Stearns were first; Robert Gaddy and Ralph Park were second.
Dec. 31 — Santa McWilliams and Fran Martin were first; Dave Murdock and Rose Brown, second; and tied for third were Marcia Owen and Camp Bond, and Frank Morgan and Van Odom.
NARFE
Muskogee Chapter 22 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) next meeting will feature guest speaker Coni Wetz, executive director, Muskogee Little Theatre at 1:30 p.m., Jan. 13, at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center at 300 W. Martin Luther King St. All federal employees, members, and guests are welcome. Information/Questions: (918) 351-4605.
