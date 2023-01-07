Green Country Duplicate Bridge
Dec. 30 — Dave Murdock and Rose Brown were first; Carolyn Rose and Renee Tyrrell, second.
Jan. 2 — Dave Murdock and Renee Tyrrell were first; tied for second and third were Judy and Ken Epperson, and Frank Morgan and Fran Martin.
• • •
Muskogee Branch NAACP
The Muskogee Branch NAACP will have its first general meeting of the year at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King St. All Executive Committee members are asked to meet 30 minutes prior to the general meeting.
The general meeting is open to the public, and people are able to purchase memberships at the time of the meeting. Come help us join in the fight against Injustice in the pursuit of civil rights.
Information: Rev. Carneta Cooper, branch secretary, (918) 816-5098.
• • •
Muskogee Garden Club
The membership of the Muskogee Garden Club meets the third Thursday of the month at 9:30 a.m. at the OSU Extension offices, 1440 S. Cherokee St.. Anyone with an interest in gardening is welcome to attend. Here is a listing of upcoming speakers:
Jan. 19 – Susie Lawrence will speak on her most current garden passion, the Amaryllis. Susie is a longtime Muskogee County Master Gardener and lover of flowers and plants. She is one of the original organizers of the Muskogee Farmers Market and served as its market manager for 13 years. She is a retired grower of plants and cut flowers for the Muskogee Farmers Market. She is a former board member of the Oklahoma/Arkansas Horticultural Industries Show. Her presentation will include some of her favorite plants as well tips for their care and feeding.
Feb. 16 – Cheryl Cheadle is the volunteer coordinator for Oklahoma’s Blue Thumb Water Quality Education Program. Blue Thumb supports a network of citizen scientists who perform stream monitoring and submit data, plus these volunteers also are frequently involved in educating others about stream and river protection. Cheryl will share about her work with the Blue Thumb water quality education program but will put an emphasis on her efforts to promote functional landscapes through the Yard by Yard Community Resiliency Project.
March 16 – Wendy Qualls, with husband Jason, run the new Sunshine Nursery Too, 3401 S. Cherokee Drive. When the opportunity presented itself to open a location in Muskogee, they knew it was perfect timing, and Sunshine Nursery Too was born. They will carry annuals, perennials, shrubs, trees, and vegetables. They will be open seasonally from March-July and September-December. Join us in welcoming the Qualls to Muskogee. Wendy will fill us in on their first-year lessons and what we can expect from the nursery in the new year.
April 20 – We have a joint effort from four Muskogee County Master Gardeners: Susie Lawrence, Trudy Sudberry, Karol Watson, and Nancy Gassaway will present a pictorial PowerPoint presentation entitled “Gardens of London, Rural England and the Cotswolds.” They will provide commentary and discuss highlights on the beauty and uniqueness of what these English gardens, and some in Paris, had to offer. Through their words and wonderful photography, we can join them on this great experience.
• • •
NARFE
NARFE Muskogee Chapter 22 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) next meeting will be at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 12 at Fit Happens Fitness Studio, 300 Chandler Road, #104. Guest speaker will be Kerry Keane, owner/lead trainer. All federal employees, retirees, members, and guests are welcome. Light Refreshments will be provided.
Information/Questions: (918) 351-4605.
