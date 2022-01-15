Green Country Duplicate Bridge
Jan. 3 — Frank Morgan and Van Odom were first; Dave Murdock and Renee Tyrrell were second.
Jan. 7 — Dave Murdock and Flora De Bartolo were first; Marcia Owen and Becky Powers, second; and Phyllis Hearn and Carolyn Rose, third.
Korean War Veterans Association
Eastern Oklahoma Chapter #177 of the Korean War Veterans Association will meet at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 22 at 4815 W. Okmulgee Ave. (DAV Building). All members are encouraged to attend.
Membership is open to those who honorably served in Korea as a member of the U.S. Armed Forces Sept. 3, 1945 to present, or served outside of Korea from June 25, 1950 to Jan. 31, 1955.
Information: President Jerry Faught (918) 441-7666.
Muskogee County Retired Educators
Muskogee County Retired Educators will hold an informal meeting at 1:30 p.m. Jan 21 at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. Members are asked to bring board games as well as their own snacks and beverage. Join them for a fun afternoon. Information: Sharon Zawaski, (918) 687-1616.
Muskogee Garden Club
The members of the Muskogee Garden Club invite the public to attend their next meeting. It will be held at the Muskogee County Extension Offices at the County Fairgrounds, 1440 S. Cherokee at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 20. Scheduled to speak this month is News on 6 Storm Chaser, J.D. McManus. J.D. has a passion for weather and has traveled our state and others covering tornadic storms, flooding, and even hurricanes. Join them to get his insights on the weather and how it can affect your gardening.
Following the speaker there will be a short business meeting. Refreshments will be served.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.