Green Country Duplicate Bridge
Jan. 13 — Van Odom and Frank Morgan were first; Flora Debartolo and Linda Stearns, second.
Jan. 16 — Flora Debartolo and Linda Starns were first; Carolyn Rose and Phyllis Hearn, second; Dave Murdock and Renee Tyrrell, third.
• • •
Parkinson Support Group
Parkinson patients, family and friends are invited to join a monthly support group designed to inform, support and inspire. Meetings are at 5:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at Oldham Memorial Baptist Church, 3605 Tahlequah St., Muskogee. Information: Lisa Rutledge, lisa@parkinsonoklahoma.com or (918) 574-8499.
• • •
TOPS
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Tuesday. Weigh-in starts at 5:30 p.m., and the meeting starts at 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Muskogee, 2000 Haskell Blvd.
