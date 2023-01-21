Green Country Duplicate Bridge

Jan. 13 — Van Odom and Frank Morgan were first; Flora Debartolo and Linda Stearns, second.

Jan. 16 — Flora Debartolo and Linda Starns were first; Carolyn Rose and Phyllis Hearn, second; Dave Murdock and Renee Tyrrell, third.

• • • 

Parkinson Support Group

Parkinson patients, family and friends are invited to join a monthly support group designed to inform, support and inspire. Meetings are at 5:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at Oldham Memorial Baptist Church, 3605 Tahlequah St., Muskogee. Information: Lisa Rutledge, lisa@parkinsonoklahoma.com or (918) 574-8499.

• • • 

TOPS

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Tuesday. Weigh-in starts at 5:30 p.m., and the meeting starts at 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Muskogee, 2000 Haskell Blvd.

