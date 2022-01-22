Green Country Duplicate Bridge
Jan. 10 — Flora Debartolo and Renee Tyrell were first; Robert Gaddy and Ralph Parker, second; and Dave Murdock and John Overstreet, third.
Jan. 14 — Fran Martin and Cathie Flanagan were first; Robert Gaddy and Ralph Parker, second; John Overstreet and Phyllis Hearn, third; and Carolyn Rose and Kathy Martin, fourth.
Jan. 17 — Joan Jones and Marcia Owens were first; Carolyn Rose and Phyllis Hearn, second; and Dave Murdock and John Overstreet, third.
The Club is shut down until Jan. 31, and will resume play on that date unless further notified.
