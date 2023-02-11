Green Country Duplicate Bridge
Jan. 27 — Dave Murdock and John Overstreet were first; Judy Seymour and Linda Stearns, second; and Robert Gaddy and Frank Morgan, third.
Feb. 6 — Frank Morgan and Van Odom were first; Dave Murdock and Renee Tyrrell, second; Joan Jones and Cathie Flanagan, third; Rose Brown and Robert Gaddy, fourth.
Muskogee County Retired Educators
The Muskogee County Retired Educators will meet at 1:30 Feb. 18, at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. Information: President Sharon Zawaski, (918) 816-1446.
Muskogee Garden Club
The members of the Muskogee Garden Club invite the public to our next meeting. Please join us at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 16 at the OSU Extension, 1440 S. Cherokee St. Our speaker this month, Cheryl Cheadle, is the volunteer coordinator for Oklahoma’s Blue Thumb Water Quality Education Program. Blue Thumb supports a network of citizen scientists who perform stream monitoring and submit data, plus these volunteers also are frequently involved in educating others about stream and river protection. Cheadle is happiest when she is working with both children and adults in outdoor settings that lead them to make a connection with nature. Cheadle will share about her work with the Blue Thumb water quality education program but will put an emphasis on her efforts to promote functional landscapes through the Yard by Yard Community Resiliency Project. Gardening and ecological enthusiasts are encouraged to attend.
Following our speaker will be a short business meeting. Refreshments will be served.
