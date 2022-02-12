Muskogee Garden Club
The members of the Muskogee Garden Club invite the public to attend their next meeting. It will be held at the Muskogee County Extension Offices at the County Fairgrounds, 1440 S. Cherokee St., at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17. Scheduled to speak this month is local gardening expert Pam Sharp. Pam is a recent graduate of OSU’s horticulture program and is scheduled to speak on the problems with the use of invasive species.
There will be a short business meeting following the speaker. Refreshments will be served.
