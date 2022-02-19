Green Country Duplicate Bridge
Winners for Feb. 7
Santa McWilliams and Margaret Kymes were first, and Cathie Flanagan and Joan Jones were second.
Winners for Feb. 11
1st Fran Martin and Cathie Flanagan were first; John Overstreet and Phyllis Hearn, second; and tied for third and fourth were Carolyn Rose and Kathy Martin, and Renee Tyrrell and Margaret Kimes.
Muskogee New Friends
Feb. 25 — The 4th Friday “Bridge and Chickenfoot Group” is now meeting to play at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2130 W. Okmulgee Ave. The group will meet first at Speedway Grille, 2010 W. Okmulgee Ave., for breakfast at 10 a.m., then move over to the church at 11 a.m. Use the north entrance for the church on Broadway. For reservations to play bridge, call Thelma Terrill (918) 687-6128. Information: June Blankenship, (918) 682-2430.
Feb. 28 — The “Sew-n-So Group” will be at Grandview Baptist Church, 3608 S. Cherokee Drive, at 9 a.m. Information: Melba Bilyard (918) 683-0859.
