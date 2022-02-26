Green Country Duplicate Bridge
Feb. 18 — Tied for first and second place were Renee Tyrrell and Carolyn Rose, and Linda Stearns and Eleanor Kuykendall; Frank Morgan and Van Odom, third.
Feb. 21 — Tied for first and second place were Robert Gaddy and Becky Powers, and Greg Sorenson and Cathie Flanagan.
No bridge on Friday because of ice.
Muskogee New Friends Club
March 2 — The “First Wednesday” game group will meet at 10:30 a.m. at Boom-a-Rang Diner in Fort Gibson for breakfast. After eating, the group will move to the home of Betty Tackett to play “chicken foot” dominoes. Information: Betty (330) 234-7487.
