Green Country Duplicate Bridge
Feb. 24 —Fran Martin and Margaret Kymes were first; Judy Seymour and Linda Stearns, second; Frank Morgan and Van Odom, third.
Feb. 27 — Santa McWilliams and Fran Martin were first; Dean Cousparis and Frank Morgan, second;
Tied for 3rd were Rose Brown and Robert Gaddy, and Cathie Flanagan and Stephen Bradley.
Muskogee New Friends Club
March 10 — The monthly meeting of the Muskogee New Friends Club will be held at Grandview Baptist Church, 3608 S. Cherokee Drive, at 11 a.m. This will be the annual St. Patrick's Potato Luncheon. The club officers will provide the potatoes and condiments. Members attending should bring a salad or dessert to share. This will be a fun meeting, so put on your “green” and come on out. For more info or transportation, call President Pat Adams (918) 687-5739 or (918) 680-1426.
NARFE
NARFE Muskogee Chapter 22 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) next meeting will be on March 9 at Golden Corral Restaurant in their side room beginning at 1:30 p.m.
Guest speaker will be Jenny Jamison, executive director for Lake Area United Way. All federal employees, retirees, members, and guests are welcome.
Information/Questions: (918) 351-4605.
