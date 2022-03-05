Muskogee New Friends
March 11 — The monthly meeting of New Friends will be held at Grandview Baptist Church, 3600 S. Cherokee Drive. This will be the annual St. Patrick’s Potato Luncheon at 11 a.m. The club officers will provide the potatoes and condiments. Members attending should bring a salad or dessert to share. Following the luncheon, the group will do chair exercises. This promises to be a fun meeting, so please plan to attend. Information: Pat Adams, (918) 687-5739 or (918) 680-1426.
NARFE
Muskogee Chapter 22 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) next meeting will be at 1:30 p.m. March 10, at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King St. Coni Wetz, executive director of Muskogee Little Theatre will be the speaker. All federal employees, members, and guests are welcome. Information/Questions: (918) 351-4605.
