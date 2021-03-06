Muskogee New Friends
March 8 — The “Sew-N-Sew” group will be working at the Grandview Baptist Church at 10 a.m. Work on the club quilt or bring your own project. A half-price burger run to Boom-a-Rang will be lunch. For more info, call Melba Bilyard, (918) 683-0859.
March 12 — A General Meeting will be held at Grandview Baptist Church. It will be the annual St. Patrick’s Day Luncheon. Come at 11 a.m. Potatoes and condiments will be provided. Bring a side dish of salad or dessert to share. Come and celebrate the “wearing of the green.” Bingo to follow. For more info, call Pat Adams (918) 680-1426.
NARFE
Muskogee Chapter 22 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) next meeting will be at 1:30 p.m. March 11, with guest speaker, Victor Lezama, founder and CEO of The Barracks. The meeting will be held at The Barracks, 4717 W. Okmulgee Ave. All federal employees, members, and guests are welcome. Information: (918) 781-2634.
