Daughters of the American Revolution
Muskogee Indian Territory Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will meet at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 18 in the Grant Foreman Room of the Muskogee Public Library, 801 W. Okmulgee Ave. Member Alexis Nelson will present the program in commemoration of National Vietnam War Veterans Day celebrated March 29 each year.
Potential new members, all current members and visitors are welcome.
Information or transportation to meeting: Mary Downing, chapter regent, (918) 869-7891.
Green Country Duplicate Bridge
March 3 — Carolyn Rose and Phyllis Hearn were first; Santa McWilliams and Linda Stearns, second.
March 6 — Renee Tyrrell and Dave Murdock; Carolyn Rose and Phyllis Hearn were second.
Muskogee County Retired Educators
The Muskogee County Retired Educators will meet at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. The guest speaker will be John Tyler Hammons, who will give legal advice.
Muskogee Garden Club
The members of the Muskogee Garden Club invite the public to join them at 9:30 Thursday, March 16, at the OSU Extension Office, 1440 S. Cherokee St. The guest speaker this month will be Wendy Qualls. Wendy with husband, Jason, run the new Sunshine Nursery Too, 3401 S. Cherokee Drive. When the opportunity presented itself to open a location in Muskogee, they knew it was perfect timing, and Sunshine Nursery Too was born. They will carry annuals, perennials, shrubs, trees, and vegetables. They will be open seasonally from March-July and September-December. They want to be a one-stop shop for all your gardening needs with a mission to help you Plant Some Happiness! Join us in welcoming the Qualls to Muskogee. Wendy will fill us in on their first year lessons, and what we can expect from the nursery in the new year.
Following our speaker will be a brief business meeting. Refreshments will be served.
