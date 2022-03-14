Club News 03.12.22

Green Country Duplicate Bridge
Feb. 28 — 1st Frank Morgan and Van Odom were first; Dave Murdock and Linda Stearns, second; and Carolyn Rose and Phyllis Hearn, third.
March 4 — John Overstreet and Phyllis Hearn were first; Dave Murdock and Flora Debartolo, second; Joan Jones and Fran Martin, third; and Kathy Martin and Carolyn Rose, fourth.
Muskogee County Retired Educators
The Muskogee County Retired Educators Association will meet at 1:30 p.m. March 18 at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. Guest speaker Wren Stratton will give an update on the future of Muskogee development of the Katy District. Information: Sharon Zawaski, (918) 687-1616.
Muskogee Garden Club
Members of the Muskogee Garden Club encourage the public to attend their next meeting. It will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, March 17, at the Muskogee County Extension offices, 1440 S. Cherokee St.
Wendy Qualls will be guest speaker. Wendy, with husband, Jason, will be running the new Sunshine Nursery Too, 3401 S. Cherokee Drive. The site is being readied for opening in March. Sunshine Nursery Too was born out of a passion that started at an early age. Wendy was born into the nursery business. What started as a 4-H project turned into a family business. When she needed a 4-H project, her dad built her a small greenhouse to grow tomatoes and vegetables. Inquiries about buying these plants led to expansion of the facilities and over the next few years Sunshine Nursery in Tahlequah was born.
After high school, Wendy and Jason went to college. She got her accounting degree and went to work for a large wholesale nursery in Tahlequah. She knows how to run a business as well a retail garden center. After leaving the nursery industry for seven years, she knew that her passion for the nursery was still in her blood.
When the opportunity presented itself to open a location in Muskogee, they knew it was perfect timing and Sunshine Nursery Too was born. They will carry annuals, perennials, shrubs, trees, and vegetables. They will be open seasonally from March-July and September-December. They want to be a one-stop shop for all your gardening needs with a mission to help you plant some happiness! Join the Muskogee Garden Club in welcoming the Qualls to Muskogee.
A brief business meeting will follow the speaker. Refreshments will be served.
Soroptimist International of Muskogee
Soroptimist International of Muskogee has resumed in-person meetings, service projects and social events. At a recent SI Orientation Session held on a Sunday afternoon in the First United Methodist Church Coffee Bar, Shiron Ray, Jessica Justice and Betty Hayes were inducted into the club as new members. Plans are underway for the next service project, upgrading two rooms at WISH with a fresh coat of paint and new curtains. The next social event will be a fun night of Bunco. Monthly business meetings are held at noon on the second Thursday of each month at the Eastern Oklahoma Library System office, 14 E. Shawnee Bypass. Women interested in a service organization that helps women and girls achieve their dreams through education and job training are welcome to attend. See the Soroptimist International of Muskogee Facebook page for more information about the club.
