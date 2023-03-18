Green Country Duplicate Bridge
March 10 — Van Odom and Frank Morgan were first; Carolyn Rose and Phyllis Hearn, second; Dean Cousparis and Robert Gaddy, third.
Muskogee New Friends
March 24 — New Friends Domino Group will meet at Speedway Grille, 2010 W. Okmulgee Ave., at 10 a.m. for breakfast. After eating, they will move to the Senior Citizen Center, 2001 W. Okmulgee Ave., to play “Chickenfoot Dominoes.” For more info or transportation, call Pat Adams: (918) 687-5739 or (918) 680-1426.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.