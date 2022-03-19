Green Country Duplicate Bridge
March 7 — Van Odom and Frank Morgan were first; Carolyn Rose and Phyllis Hern, second; and Santa McWilliams and Charlene Pruden, third.
March 14 — Dave Murdock and Rose Brown were first; Van Odom and Frank Morgan, second; and Santa Mcwilliams and Charlene Pruden, third.
Muskogee New Friends
March 25 — The 4th Friday “ Bridge and Chickenfoot Group” is now meeting at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2130 W. Okmulgee Ave. The group will meet first at Speedway Grille, 2010 W. Okmulgee Ave., for breakfast at 10 a.m., then move over to the church at 11 a.m. to play games. Please use the north entrance for the church. For reservations to play bridge, call Thelma Terrill, (918) 687-6128. Information: Jean Blankenship, (918) 682-2430.
