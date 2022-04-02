Green Country Duplicate Bridge
March 21 — Van Odom and Frank Morgan were first; Santa McWilliams and Charlene Pruden, second; and Carolyn Rose and Phyllis Hearn, third.
March 25 — John Overstreet and Phyllis Hearn were first; Dave Murdock and Rose Brown, second; and Frank Morgan and Van Odom, third.
March 28 — Frank Morgan and Rose Brown were first; Dave Murdock and Linda Stearns were second.
Muskogee New Friends
April 6 — The “Chickenfoot” dominoes group will meet at the Boom-a-Rang Diner in Fort Gibson at 10:30 a.m. for breakfast. After eating they will move to Betty Tackett’s home in Fort Gibson for game playing. Information: June Blankenship (918) 682-2430. June asks that the lady who called her recently about the dominoes group to please call her again. She didn’t leave her number, and June would like to hear from her to make plans for her to come and play.
April 8 — The monthly meeting of New Friends will be held at Grandview Baptist Church at 11 a.m. The St. Patrick’s potato luncheon had to be canceled in March because of weather, so the “Potato” will be celebrated at this meeting. Come at 11 a.m. The club will provide the potatoes and condiments. Members attending should bring a salad or dessert to share. Following the luncheon, a brief meeting will be held to elect new officers and then the group will do chair exercises. This promises to be a fun meeting, so please plan to attend. Information: Pat Adams, (918) 687-5739.
