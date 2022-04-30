Green Country Duplicate Bridge
April 11 — Santa McWilliams and Charlene Pruden were first; Phyllis Hearn and Linda Stearns, second.
April 22 — Cathie Flanagan and Camp Bonds were first; Tied for second and third were Van Odom and Dean Cousparis, and John Overstreet and Phyllis Hearn; Carolyn Rose and Kathy Martin, fourth.
Muskogee New Friends
May 4 — The “1st Wednesday Group” will meet at Boom-a-Rang Diner in Fort Gibson for breakfast at 10:30 a.m. After eating, the group will move to the home of Betty Tackett in Fort Gibson to play Chickenfoot Dominoes. For more info, call Betty: (330) 234-7487.
