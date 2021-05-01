Green Country Duplicate Bridge
Green Country Duplicate Bridge meets at 12:30 p.m. each Monday and Friday at the Kiwanis Senior Center, 119 Spaulding Drive. If interested in playing, call Ann Kent: (918) 682-3098.
April 23 — Joan Jones and Fran Martin, first; Flo DeBartolo and Linda Stearns tied with Kathy Martin and Carolyn Rose for second and third place; Dave Murdock and Ann Kent tied with Van Odom and Frank Morgan for fourth and fifth places.
April 26 — Dave Murdock and Ann Kent were first; Renee Tyrrell and Flo DeBartolo, second; Marcia Owens and Cathie Flanagan, third; and Fran Martin and Linda Stearns, fourth.
