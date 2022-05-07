Green Country Duplicate Bridge
April 25 —Fran Martin and Carolyn Rose were first; Frank Morgan and Van Odom, second; Joan Jones and Cathie Flanagan, third.
April 29 — Joan Jones and Charlene Pruden were first; Tied for second and third were Fran Martin and Janie Cole, and Cathie Flanagan and Camp Bonds; Eleanor Kuykendall and Linda Stearns, fourth.
Muskogee Area Quilt Guild
Muskogee Area Quilt Guild would like to invite interested quilters to their May 12 meeting at Grace Episcopal Church, Sixth and Court streets. The group's social hour is 5:30-6:30 p.m., and this month is the salad supper to which members bring a favorite salad to share. Meetings begin at 6:30 p.m., and include a program, show-and-tell and door prizes. MAQG is open to all who wish to learn how to quilt, polish skills, share ideas, take a class or just commune with fellow quilters.
Muskogee New Friends
May 9 — Sew-n-Sew group will meet at Grandview Baptist Church, 3608 S. Cherokee Drive, at 9 a.m.-noon. Information: President Pat Adams (918) 687-5739 or (918) 680-1426.
May 13 — New Friends monthly meeting will begin at 10 AM at Grandview Baptist Church. There will be coffee and snacks followed by a brief meeting. The fun will then begin — playing the game “Pictionary.” Everyone will have a good time at this, so plan to attend. Information: Pat Adams (918) 687-5739 or (918) 680-1426).
NARFE
Muskogee Chapter 22 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) next meeting will be at 1:30 p.m. May 12, at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King St. Tony Corbell, executive director of Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, will be guest speaker. All federal employees, retirees, members, and guests are welcome.
Information: (918) 351-4605.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.