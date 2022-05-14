Green Country Duplicate Bridge
May 2 — Van Odom and Charlene Pruden were first; Peggy Gaffke and Janie Funk, second; and Robert Gaddy and Fran Martin, third.
May 6 — John Overstreet and Dean Cousparis were first; Carolyn Rose and Kathy Martin, second; and Camp Bonds and Cathie Flanagan, third.
Muskogee County Historical Society
Monthly meetings of the Muskogee County Historical Society will resume at 11:30 a.m. May 19 at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St.
The speaker will be Stacy Leeds, Muskogee High School graduate. Stacy was inducted into the Muskogee Athletic Hall of Fame and played varsity basketball and tennis in college. She has been a Kansas University law professor and the dean of Law at the University of Arkansas. She has served as a justice of the Cherokee Nation Supreme Court, law professor at Arizona State University and district judge of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. She frequently speaks on the subject of jurisdiction, which she will address particularly about Eastern Oklahoma.
Please join us for a discussion of these landmark Supreme Court decisions. Visitors are welcome to attend. Light luncheon refreshments will be provided. Information: Pat Ragsdale, (918) 207-9538 or Sharon Ray, (918) 616-1264.
Muskogee County Retired Educators Association
Muskogee County Retired Educators Association will hold its monthly meeting at 11 a.m. May 20 at Three Rivers Museum. Following the luncheon, Scottie Reed will present a memorial commemorating members who have died during the years 2019-2022. Oklahoma has lost over 1,600 teachers during this time.
There will be a balloon release at the conclusion of the memorial representing those deceased members of Muskogee County Retired Teachers.
Cost of the luncheon provided by Golden Corral will be $11. Information: Sharon Zawaski, (918) 687-1616.
