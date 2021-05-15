Green Country Duplicate Bridge
Green Country Duplicate Bridge meets at 12:30 p.m. every Monday and Friday at the Kiwanis Senior Center, 119 Spaulding Drive. If interested in playing, call Ann Kent at (918) 682-3098.
Winners for May 7 were Linda Stearns and Santa McWilliams, first; John Overstreet and Phyllis Hearn, second; Dave Murdock and Ann Kent, third; Flo DeBartolo and Cathie Flanagan, fourth.
Phyllis Hearn and Carolyn Rose were first on May 10; Cathie Flanagan and Rose Brown, second; Fran Martin and Linda Stearns, third; Van Odom and Camp Bonds, fourth.
Muskogee Garden Club
The Muskogee Garden Club would like to welcome members and the public to their next meeting. The meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. May 20, at the Muskogee County Extension Offices, 1440 S. Cherokee Drive.
This month's speaker will be Tammy Perry, Extension educator for the Muskogee County Oklahoma Cooperative Extension.
A native of Muskogee, Tammy is married to Brian Perry, with two children, John Tyler and Georgia. They live on farm in Muskogee.
Tammy received her Bachelor of Science in Family and Consumer Sciences from Northeastern State University.
She is the Family and Consumer Sciences educator and 4-H Youth Development for Muskogee County Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service.
Her Hobbies: "Love to garden!! Raise chickens and ducks. Enjoy food preservation, sewing, and being outside in nature."
Have you ever wondered about the history of food preservation? Who was considered the father of canning? Who developed the first pressure canners? Would you like to learn to can or preserve food and enjoy learning about food preservation in different cultures. May 20, we will answer these questions and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.