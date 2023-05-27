Fort Gibson Historical and Genealogical Society
• Fort Gibson Historical and Genealogical Society will hold its regular meeting at 1 p.m. June 5 at the Q.B. Boydston Library in Fort Gibson. The keynote speaker speaker will be Jonita Mullins, All members, past and present, are urged to attend. Visitors are also welcome.
Green Country Duplicate Bridge
• May 19 — Dave Murdock and Marcia Owen finished first while there was a three-way tie for second between Van Odom and Frank Morgan, Cathie Flanagan and Fran Martin and Santa McWilliams and Judy Seymour.
• May 22 — Dave Murdock and John Overstreet tied with Van Odom and Frank Morgan for first while Rose Brown and Fran Martin came in third.
