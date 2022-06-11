Green Country Duplicate Bridge
June 3 — John Overstreet and Phyllis Hearn were first; Dave Murdock and Flora Debartolo, second; Santa McWilliams and Linda Stearns, third; Joan Jones and Fran Martin, fourth.
June 6 — Phyllis Hearn and Carolyn Rose were first; Frank Morgan and Van Odom were second.
Muskogee New Friends Club
June 13 — The Sew-n-Sew group will meet at 9:15 a.m. at Grandview Baptist Church, 3608 S. Cherokee Drive. Lunch at noon at a location to be determined that day. Bring your own project or help the group to make lap quilts. Information: June Blankenship, (918) 682-2430.
June 15 — The “Third Wednesday” group will meet at 10 a.m. at Speedway Grille, 2010 W. Okmulgee Ave., for breakfast. After eating, they will move to Pat Adams' home to play “Chickenfoot” dominoes. Information: Pat, (918) 687-5739 or (918) 680-1426.
NOTICE: Annual dues are now due. They can be paid at the next general meeting in July or a check can be sent to Treasurer Wanda Mallord, 4001 Sunset St., Muskogee, OK, 74403. The new membership directory will be made up in time for the August meeting, so to ensure that your name is included in the directory, dues need to be paid as soon as possible. Call Mary Downey if you need more info.
