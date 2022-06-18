Green Country Duplicate Bridge
June 10 — Van Odom and Frank Morgan were first; Cathie Flanagan and Renee Tyrell, second; Flora Debartolo and Linda Stearns, third.
June 13 — Carolyn Rose and Phyllis Hearn were first; Dave Murdock and Linda Stearns; Renee Tyrrell and Flora Debartolo, third; Santa McWilliams and Cathie Flanagan, fourth.
Muskogee New Friends
June 24 — The 4th Wednesday Chickenfoot Dominoes group will meet for breakfast at 10 a.m. at Speedway Grille, 2010 W. Okmulgee Ave. After eating, the group will move across the street to the Senior Citizens Center at 2001 W. Okmulgee Ave., to play. Information: June Blankenship (918) 682-2430.
