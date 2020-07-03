Green Country Duplicate Bridge meets at 12:30 p.m. each Monday and Friday at the Kiwanis Senior Center, 119 Spaulding Drive. If interested in playing, call Ann Kent at (918) 682-3098.

Recent winners for June 26 are Renee Tyrrell and Fran Martin, first; Van Odom and Cathie Flanagan, second; Dave Murdock and Linda Stearns, third, and Rose Brown and Ann Kent, fourth.

June 29, Charlene Pruden and Santa McWilliams were first; Van Odom and Frank Morgan, second; and Carolyn Rose and Linda Stearns tied with Renee Tyrrell and Fran Martin for third place.

Masks and hand sanitizer are available and required.

