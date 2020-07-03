Green Country Duplicate Bridge meets at 12:30 p.m. each Monday and Friday at the Kiwanis Senior Center, 119 Spaulding Drive. If interested in playing, call Ann Kent at (918) 682-3098.
Recent winners for June 26 are Renee Tyrrell and Fran Martin, first; Van Odom and Cathie Flanagan, second; Dave Murdock and Linda Stearns, third, and Rose Brown and Ann Kent, fourth.
June 29, Charlene Pruden and Santa McWilliams were first; Van Odom and Frank Morgan, second; and Carolyn Rose and Linda Stearns tied with Renee Tyrrell and Fran Martin for third place.
Masks and hand sanitizer are available and required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.