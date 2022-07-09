Green Country Duplicate Bridge
June 27 — Van Odom and Frank Morgan were first; Dave Murdock and Renee Tyrrell, second; and Rose Brown and Robert Gaddy, third.
July 1 — Van Odom and Renee Tyrrell were first; Flora Debartolo and Dave Murdock, second; Carolyn Rose and Kathy Martin, third; and Marcia Owen and Becky Powers, fourth.
Muskogee Area Quilters Guild
Muskogee Area Quilters Guild’s monthly meeting is Thursday, July 14, at Grace Episcopal Church at Sixth and Court streets. MAQG is open to anyone. Want to learn to quilt? We have teachers to teach you basics and point you toward any style of guilt. Social hour is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., and members can bring food to share while visiting with each other. Starting at 6:30, we have a general meeting, a break and then members show quilts they have completed and items made for different charities. This month, Rachel and Sue McBride are doing a “bed turning.“ We hope to see you at our meeting!
