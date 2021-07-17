Green Country Duplicate Bridge
July 9 winners were Santa McWilliamd and Van Odom in first; Floro Debartolo and Linda Sterns in second place; Ralph Parker and Robert Gaddy were third.
Winners on July 12 were Robert Gaddy and Ralph Parker in first; Dave Murdock and Linda Sterns, second; Flora Debartolo and Blaine Miller, third; and Eddie White and Joan jones, fourth.
To play bridge, call Marcia Owens, (918) 681-0063.
For bridge lessons, call Santa McWilliams, (918) 348-8313.
Muskogee County Historical Society
Meeting at 11:30 a.m. July 22 at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. Please plan to attend the meeting this month. Beginning in August, the meetings will resume on the third Thursday of each month. The program will consist of a roundtable discussion of life growing up in Muskogee. Future programs will be discussed along with other items of importance to the group. Bring a sack lunch or food trucks will be onsite at the Depot Green providing lunch options from different vendors (weather permitting). Visitors are welcome.
For additional information, call Pat Ragsdale (918) 207-9538) or Sharon Ray (918) 616-1264.
Muskogee New Friends
July 21 — The Third Wednesday Group will meet at 10:15 a.m. at Speedway Grille for breakfast. After eating, they will move to the home of Pat Adams to play Chicken Foot dominoes. Information: Pat, (918) 680-1426.
July 23 — The Cards and Games Group will meet at Cowboys BBQ at 11:30 a.m. Reservations for lunch are required. For bridge info, call Thelma Terrill, (918) 687-6128. For domino info, call June Blankenship (918) 682-2430.
July 26 — The Sewing Group will meet at Grandview Baptist Church at 10 a.m. For more info, call Melba Bilyard (918) 683-0859.
Remember to pay your annual dues of $10. They may be mailed to Wanda Mallard, 4001 Sunset St., Muskogee, OK, 74403. The membership roster will be prepared in August, so please ensure your dues are paid so that you will be included.
