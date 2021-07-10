Green Country Duplicate Bridge
July 2 winners were Eddie White and Greg Sorenson in first; Robert Gaddy and Ralph Parker in second place; Kathy Martin and Carolyn Rose were third; and John Overstreet and Renee Tyrrell were fourth.
Winners on July 5 were Carolyn Rose and Phyllis Hearn in first; Rose Brown and Margaret Kymes, second; Flora Debartolo and Renee Tyrrell, third; and Robert Gaddy and Ralph Parker, fourth.
To play bridge, call Marcia Owens, (918) 681-0063.
For bridge lessons, call Santa McWilliams, (918) 348-8313.
Muskogee New Friends
July 12 — The Sewing Group will meet at Grandview Baptist Church at 10 a.m. Information: Melba Bilyard, (918) 683-0859.
July 21 — The Third Wednesday Group will meet at 10:15 a.m. at Speedway Grille for breakfast. After eating, they will move to the home of Pat Adams to play Chicken Foot dominoes. Information: Pat, (918) 680-1426.
July 23 — The Cards and Games Group will meet at Cowboys BBQ at 11:30 a.m. Reservations for lunch are required. For bridge info, call Thelma Terrill, (918) 687-6128. For domino info, call June Blankenship (918) 682-2430.
July 26 — The Sewing Group will meet at Grandview Baptist Church at 10 a.m. For more info, call Melba Bilyard (918) 683-0859.
Remember to pay your annual dues of $10. They may be mailed to Wanda Mallard, 4001 Sunset St., Muskogee, OK, 74403. The membership roster will be prepared in August, so please ensure your dues are paid so that you will be included.
