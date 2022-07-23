Green Country Duplicate Bridge

July 15 — John Oversteet and Phyllis Hearn were first; Judy Epperson and Ken Epperson, second; Santa McWilliams and Cathie Flanagan, third; and Joan Jones and Robert Gaddy, fourth.

 

Muskogee New Friends

July 25 — The “Sew-n-Sew” Group will meet at Grandview Baptist Church, 3608 S. Cherokee Drive, at 9:15 a.m. Lunch at noon at a location to be determined that day. Bring your own project or help the group in making lap quilts. Information: June Blankenship (918) 682-2430.

