Green Country Duplicate Bridge
July 22 — Flo Debartolo and Lina Stearns were first; Van Odom and Frank Morgan, second; Carolyn Rose and Kathy Martin, third; Joan Jones and Rose Brown, fourth; tied for fifth and sixth were John Overstreet and Phyllis Hearn, and Santa McWilliams and Margaret Kymes.
July 25 — Tied for first and second were Dave Murdock and Linda Stearns, and Fran Morgan and Van Odom; Joan Jones and Fran Martin, third.
Muskogee New Friends Club
Aug. 3 — The “Chickenfoot Domino” group will be meeting at Fort Gibson Boom-a-Rang at 10:30 a.m. for breakfast. After eating, the group will move to Betty Tackett’s home for game playing. Information: Betty (330) 234-7487.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.