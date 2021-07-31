Muskogee Duplicate Bridge

Winners for July 23: Cathie Flanagan and Renee Tyrell were first; Phyllis Hearn and John Overstreet were second; Bill and Sue Ann Sample were third; and Carolyn Rose and Kathy Martin, fourth.

Winners for July 26: Blaine Miller and Flora Debartolo were first; Bill and Sue Ann Sample, second; Ed White and Greg Sorenson, third; and Phyllis Hearn and Carolyn Rose, fourth.

To play bridge: Marcia Owen, (918) 681-0063.

For bridge lessons: Santa McWilliams, (918) 683-3917. 

Muskogee New Friends

Aug. 4 — The “First Wednesday” game group will meet at 10:30 a.m. for breakfast at Boom-a-Rang Diner in Fort Gibson. After eating, the group will move to the home of Betty Tackett to play “chicken foot” dominoes. For more info, call Betty (330) 234-7487.

Aug. 5 — New Friends will be helping at the Red Cross Blood Drive at the Civic Center from noon-5 p.m. Work is divided into two shifts: noon to 2:30 p.m., and 2:30 to 5 p.m. If you would like to volunteer, call Pat Adams (918) 680-1426.

