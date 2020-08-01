Green Country Duplicate Bridge meets each Monday and Friday at 12:30 p.m. at the Kiwanis Senior Center, 119 Spaulding Drive. If interested in playing, call Ann Kent at (918) 682-3098. Masks are required.
Recent winners were:
July 24 — Kathy Martin and Carolyn Rose, first; JoAnn Poirier and Lisa Poirier, second; Robert Gaddy and Ralph Parker, third.
July 27 — Van Odom and Charlene Pruden were first; Marcia Owen and JoAnn Perry, second; and Santa McWilliams and Blaine Miller, third.
