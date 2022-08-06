Green Country Duplicate Bridge
July 29 — Dave Murdock and Rose Brown were first; Flora Debartolo and Linda Stearns, second; and Santa McWilliams and Joan Jones, third.
Aug. 1 — Frank Morgan and Dave Murdock were first; Joan Jones and Fran Martin, second; and Van Odom and Renee Tyrrell were third.
• • •
Muskogee Area Quilt Guild
Muskogee Area Quilt Guild monthly meeting will be on Aug. 11, at Grace Episcopal Church at Sixth and Court streets. Social hour is 5:30-6:30 p.m., when members may bring snacks to share and visit. At 6:30, we have a general meeting, then show and tell. Next, Sue Semler will present a trunk show showing many beautiful quilts. MAQG is open to any interested quilter who is welcome to attend as a guest. There are many accomplished quilters who can teach you how to quilt. We welcome any style of quilters and quilts.
• • •
Muskogee New Friends
Aug. 8 — The “Sew-n-So” Group will be at the Grandview Baptist Church, 3608 S. Cherokee Drive, at 9:15 a.m. until noon. Lunch site will be determined then. Come and help the group make beautiful lap robes. Information: Pat Adams, (918) 687-5739.
Aug. 12 — New Friends monthly meeting will be held at Grandview Baptist Church, 3608 S. Cherokee Drive, at 10 a.m. Bring a snack to share. During a brief business meeting we will discuss where to go for 5th Wednesday Luncheon. Come with suggestions. Following the meeting, bingo games will be played and enjoyed. Information: Pat Adams, (918) 687-5739 or (918) 680-1426.
