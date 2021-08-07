Green Country Duplicate Bridge Club
July 30 — Ed White and Camp Bonds were first; Dave Murdock and Rose Brown, second; Sue Ann and Bill Samples, third.
Aug. 2 — Dave Murdock and Renee Tyrrell were first; Ann Kuykendall and Fran Martin, second; Ralph Parker and Robert Gaddy, third.
To play bridge: Marcia Owen, (918) 681-0063.
For bridge lessons: Santa McWilliams, (918) 683-3917.
Muskogee Area Quilt Guild
The next meeting of the Muskogee Art Guild will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12.
Anyone interested in quilting or learning to quilt is welcome to attend. The group proceeds at 5:30 for meet and greet at which you bring your own food. This hour is not part of the regular meeting, which begins at 6:30. Business is attended to first with the program to follow. After the program is the time for show and tell where the members show their talents in quilting followed by birthdays and door prizes. There is a short break in the middle of the meeting.
Come to the meeting at Grace Episcopal Church at 216 N. Sixth St. Parking is on the south side of the church. If you are looking for an interesting and friendly group to spend a few hours with, please consider visiting the Guild.
Muskogee New Friends
Aug. 9 — The “Sewing Group” will meet at the Grandview Baptist Church at 10 a.m. Information: Melba Bilyard, (918) 683-0859.
Aug. 13 — New Friends monthly general meeting will be held at 10 a.m. at Grandview Baptist Church. Bring a favorite finger food to share with the group and enjoy good conversation and fellowship.
NARFE
Muskogee Chapter 22 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) next meeting will be at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King St. The upcoming state conference celebrating 100th birthday of NARFE, which is scheduled for Aug. 26 and 27, will be discussed and planning continued. All federal employees, members, and guests are welcome. Information/questions: (918) 781-2634.
