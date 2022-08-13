Green Country Duplicate Bridge
Aug. 5 — John Overstreet and Phyllis Hearn were first; Carolyn and Kathy Martin, second.
Aug. 8 — 1st Dave Murdock and Linda Stearns were first; Santa McWiliams and Cathie Flanagan, second; and Renee Tyrrell and Dean Cousparis, third.
Three teams traveled to Bentonville, Arkansas, to compete in a bridge tournament there. Team Dave Murdock and Frank Morgan won 15 Silver and 2 Black points; Team Rose Brown and Renee Tyrrell Won 1.72 Red Points.
